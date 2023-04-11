Proton Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Proton has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,628,266,113 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

