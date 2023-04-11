ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.13.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $175.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

