Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 5,986 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. 541,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

