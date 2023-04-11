Prism Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,745. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

