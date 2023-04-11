Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 3.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.76. 710,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

