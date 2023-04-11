Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $162,500,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. 505,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

