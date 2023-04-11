Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.03. 960,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $281.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

