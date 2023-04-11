Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.03. 960,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $281.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
- Carmax Bottoms And Shifts Gears For Reversal
- Hovering Around $100, Generac Is a Powerful Long-Term Opportunity
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.