Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognex Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 154,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,752. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

