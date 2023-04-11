Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 46,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,745,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. 7,430,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.