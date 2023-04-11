Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.38. 227,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.27. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

