Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $198.97. 927,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average of $203.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

