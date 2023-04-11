Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,119,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,895,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

