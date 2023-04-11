Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,999. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.31.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

