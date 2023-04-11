Prenetics Global (PRE) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 726 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Prenetics Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.17 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.54 billion -$5.82 million -7.45

Prenetics Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prenetics Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 677.78%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.02%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Prenetics Global competitors beat Prenetics Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.