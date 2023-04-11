Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Tops $4.47

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00015043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $51.99 million and approximately $79,052.61 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

