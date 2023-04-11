Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 158,141 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 2.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 584,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 931,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

