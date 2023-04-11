Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock remained flat at $13.68 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.