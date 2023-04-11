Piper Sandler Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Neutral

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 297,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.