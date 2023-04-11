Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Cut by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

PSX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 163,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

