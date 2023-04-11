Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

