Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

PM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. 500,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,053. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

