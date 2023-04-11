Philcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $147,880.72 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $147,880.72 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

