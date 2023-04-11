PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 1%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. 17,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 66,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMCB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 732,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 120,942 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $93,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

