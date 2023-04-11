Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$40.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on POU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.