Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

