Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $25.29.
