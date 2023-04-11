Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.32

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 424029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
Osirium Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.98.
About Osirium Technologies
Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.