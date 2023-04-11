Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.32

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 424029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Osirium Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.98.

About Osirium Technologies

(Get Rating)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.