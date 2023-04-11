OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 360,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 573,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 price objective for the company.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

