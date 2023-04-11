Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

ORMP stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,617. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,240. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

