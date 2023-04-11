Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.18.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.