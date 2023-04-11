Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,265 shares of company stock worth $9,548,475. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
