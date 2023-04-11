Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 174,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

