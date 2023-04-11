ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 435,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

