Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.