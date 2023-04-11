Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NCA opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.