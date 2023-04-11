Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,911. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

