NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 263,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,068. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.05.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 450,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

