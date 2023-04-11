NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. 676,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

