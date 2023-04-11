New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $221.15 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $221,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

