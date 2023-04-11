New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 86,778 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,904,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $376,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

