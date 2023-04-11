NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.05 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $93.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,221,518 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,617,658 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.07080032 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $76,428,476.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.