Narwhal Capital Management Sells 2,362 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after buying an additional 97,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.91. 595,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,634. The company has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

