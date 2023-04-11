Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,235 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.40. 1,845,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

