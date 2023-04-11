Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.10. The company had a trading volume of 252,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,616. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.30.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

