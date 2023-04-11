Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.73. 955,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,848. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.