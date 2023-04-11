Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.18 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.09. 562,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,133. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average of $406.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

