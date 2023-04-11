Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $467.47. The stock had a trading volume of 285,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 295.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $534.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

