Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,814 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,188. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,264,504 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.