Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $123.78 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,234.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00311675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00071336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00534701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00428065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.