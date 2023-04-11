Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wedbush

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.97.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after buying an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

